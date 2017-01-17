Singapore, China to hold Joint Counci...

Singapore, China to hold Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation meeting next month

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

This was discussed during the 10th Bilateral Consultations between the Singapore and Chinese Foreign Ministries, co-chaired by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin. Singapore's Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Chee Wee Kiong with China's Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin on Tuesday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
News Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Christaliban 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,040 • Total comments across all topics: 278,044,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC