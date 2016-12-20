Singapore and Malaysia to collaborate in environment and tourism sectors.

As each other's second-largest trading partners, Singapore and Malaysia look to strengthen ties in both the environment and tourism sectors, in the years to come. Recently, Singapore's Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysian Prime Minister, Najib Razak signed an agreement on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high speed rail, which is expected to commence operations by 31 December, 2026.

