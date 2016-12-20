Singapore and Malaysia to collaborate in environment and tourism sectors.
As each other's second-largest trading partners, Singapore and Malaysia look to strengthen ties in both the environment and tourism sectors, in the years to come. Recently, Singapore's Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysian Prime Minister, Najib Razak signed an agreement on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high speed rail, which is expected to commence operations by 31 December, 2026.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 4 Hoteliers.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a...
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ...
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G...
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
|Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC