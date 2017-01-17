Singapore aid for 'skill city'

Singapore aid for 'skill city'

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Telegraph

Guwahati, Jan. 19: Faculty members from ITE Education Services, Singapore, will visit the state on February 13 to hold discussions with the government on the setting up of a "skill city" in the state, Assam employment, skill and entrepreneurship development minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said today. The proposed "skill city" will be a centre of excellence where different schools of trade will be introduced to cater to the needs of students from the Northeast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
News Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Christaliban 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,120 • Total comments across all topics: 278,088,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC