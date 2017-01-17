Singapore aid for 'skill city'
Guwahati, Jan. 19: Faculty members from ITE Education Services, Singapore, will visit the state on February 13 to hold discussions with the government on the setting up of a "skill city" in the state, Assam employment, skill and entrepreneurship development minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said today. The proposed "skill city" will be a centre of excellence where different schools of trade will be introduced to cater to the needs of students from the Northeast.
