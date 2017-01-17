Sharpening air defence capabilities t...

Sharpening air defence capabilities through Flaming Arrow Challenge 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: The chopping noise from the rotors of a helicopter pounded louder as it made its way through clear skies towards the SAFTI Live Firing Area. The hostile aircraft was in Singapore airspace, posing a clear and immediate danger as it navigated its way over the rough terrain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
News Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Christaliban 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,120 • Total comments across all topics: 278,088,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC