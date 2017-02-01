President Tony Tan, PM Lee offer condolences over Quebec shooting
Police officers patrol the perimeter near a mosque after a shooting in Quebec City, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday wrote to Governor General of Canada David Johnston and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau respectively, to convey their condolences on the deadly attack at Quebec's Islamic Cultural Centre, which occurred on Sunday.
