PM Lee thanks outgoing Attorney-General V K Rajah for outstanding contributions

In a letter to Mr Rajah dated Jan 4, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the Attorney-General carried out his duties with "dynamism and commitment", and "made a difference to future generations of lawyers." SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to current Attorney-General V K Rajah, who will complete his term on Jan 14 upon reaching the retirement age of 60. Mr Lucien Wong will replace him for a three-year term effective the same day.

