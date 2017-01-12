PM Lee thanks outgoing Attorney-General V K Rajah for outstanding contributions
In a letter to Mr Rajah dated Jan 4, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the Attorney-General carried out his duties with "dynamism and commitment", and "made a difference to future generations of lawyers." SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to current Attorney-General V K Rajah, who will complete his term on Jan 14 upon reaching the retirement age of 60. Mr Lucien Wong will replace him for a three-year term effective the same day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a...
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ...
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G...
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
|Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC