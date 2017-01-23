PM Lee hands out red packets to needy elderly in Teck Ghee

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong handed out red packets to 459 needy elderly from Ang Mo Kio's Teck Ghee division on Saturday . SINGAPORE: Senior residents in Teck Ghee were greeted with some early festive cheer on Saturday morning when Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited the area and handed out red packets ahead of Chinese New Year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.