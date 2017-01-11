PM Lee asked Hong Kong leader for imm...

PM Lee asked Hong Kong leader for immediate return of Terrexes: Ng Eng Hen

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The military vehicles cannot be detained by other countries as they are protected by sovereign immunity, says Singapore's defence minister. SINGAPORE: Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has contacted Hong Kong Chief Executive CY Leung about Singapore's military vehicles that have been held at a Hong Kong port since November, said Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Monday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
News Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Christaliban 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,761 • Total comments across all topics: 277,829,883

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC