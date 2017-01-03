Murata Deploys 'Buddy' At Singapore C...

Murata Deploys 'Buddy' At Singapore Changi Airport

Murata Machinery Singapore Ptd Ltd has deployed its autonomous floor scrubber and drier, 'Buddy', at the Singapore Changi Airport. In a statement today, Murata said, with the independently-developed 'Intelligent Transfer Navigation System' , Buddy would enhance efficiency and reduce manpower required for cleaning large spaces, especially during night-time operations.

Chicago, IL

