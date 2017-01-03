Murata Deploys 'Buddy' At Singapore Changi Airport
Murata Machinery Singapore Ptd Ltd has deployed its autonomous floor scrubber and drier, 'Buddy', at the Singapore Changi Airport. In a statement today, Murata said, with the independently-developed 'Intelligent Transfer Navigation System' , Buddy would enhance efficiency and reduce manpower required for cleaning large spaces, especially during night-time operations.
