Malaysia urges Trump not to cut US re...

Malaysia urges Trump not to cut US regional presence

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bangkok Post

Malaysian Defence Minister Hishammuddin Tun Hussein on Monday urged US President Donald Trump not to reduce US commitments in the Asia-Pacific region. Noting that Trump "has a number of times highlighted the possibility of reducing certain US commitments overseas," Hishammuddin expressed "hope that he will reconsider, given how crucial the Asia-Pacific is to America's security and economy."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
News Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Christaliban 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,207,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC