Mahathir opposes HSR project

16 hrs ago

SINGAPORE: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is opposed to the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail , a project for which China is among the contenders. Citing financial constraints, the former prime minister, who is chairman of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, said the HSR contract signed between Malaysia and Singapore may not be a done deal if the Opposition comes to power.

