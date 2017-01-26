Hong Kong to release Singapore's detained troop carriers
Hong Kong will release Singapore's armored vehicles impounded and detained in the Chinese-ruled territory during shipment from Taiwan following military exercises there, the city-state said on Tuesday. In a statement, Singapore's foreign affairs ministry said Hong Kong authorities would release the Singapore Armed Forces' troop carriers and other equipment to the Singapore government.
