Hong Kong has no right to hold on to our troop carriers, Singapore says

Singapore's defence minister said on Monday that the nine armoured vehicles seized in Hong Kong could not be detained or confiscated but that he welcomed Hong Kong's pledge that the dispute would be handled in line with the its laws. Hong Kong customs seized the troop carriers in November as they were being shipped from Taiwan to Singapore after military exercises on the island that Beijing regards as a breakaway province, sparking tension between Singapore and China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.