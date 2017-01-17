First batch of students receives new Edusave award
The new Edusave Skills Award was among other education awards given out today, by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, at his ward in Ang Mo Kio. SINGAPORE: The first batch of students eligible for the new Edusave Skills Award received their awards this month, said the Ministry of Education .
