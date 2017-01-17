Feast of Fast Jets at Ohakea Air Tattoo

The Royal New Zealand Air Force's 2017 Air Tattoo is turning out to be a fighter jet extravaganza, with two F-15SG aircraft added to the line-up for the event on February 25 and 26. The Air Tattoo promises to be one of the most exciting events of the summer and the confirmation of the F-15SGs from the Republic of Singapore Air Force for the ground display complements the Royal Australian Air Force's F-18 Hornets and the United States Air Force's F-16 Fighting Falcons in the flying display at RNZAF Base Ohakea. Ohakea Base Commander Group Captain Nick Olney says the latest confirmation for the two-day festival of military aircraft will thrill aircraft enthusiasts around the country.

