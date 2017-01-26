Chrisette Michele on 'No Political Ge...

Chrisette Michele on 'No Political Genius' & Performing at Trump's...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Billboard

Chrisette Michele performs for President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and his wife Ho Ching, in the State Dining Room of the White House during a state dinner on Aug. 2, 2016 in Washington. Without question President Donald Trump's presence has ignited mass resistance across the world .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
News Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Christaliban 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,850 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC