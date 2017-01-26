Carriers set for Singapore return
The nine armored carriers stranded in the SAR for more than two months are returning home to Singapore. Workers were spotted loading the carriers with crane trucks at the Customs and Excise Warehouse at the River Trade Terminal yesterday.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a...
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G...
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
|Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Christaliban
|2
