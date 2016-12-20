'Business as usual' for Singapore and ASEAN, says outgoing US Ambassador

Outgoing US Ambassador to Singapore Kirk Wagar, who was speaking at a forum organised by the National University of Singapore's Office of Alumni Relations, said that 3,700 American companies are based in Singapore. SINGAPORE: Despite concerns that US President-elect Donald Trump's isolationalist policies and his promise to withdraw America from the Trans-Pacific Partnership would hurt economic ties between the US and Asia, outgoing US Ambassador to Singapore Kirk Wagar says it will be "business as usual" for Singapore and ASEAN.

