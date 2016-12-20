'Business as usual' for Singapore and ASEAN, says outgoing US Ambassador

'Business as usual' for Singapore and...

Outgoing US Ambassador to Singapore Kirk Wagar, who was speaking at a forum organised by the National University of Singapore's Office of Alumni Relations, said that 3,700 American companies are based in Singapore. SINGAPORE: Despite concerns that US President-elect Donald Trump's isolationalist policies and his promise to withdraw America from the Trans-Pacific Partnership would hurt economic ties between the US and Asia, outgoing US Ambassador to Singapore Kirk Wagar says it will be "business as usual" for Singapore and ASEAN.

Chicago, IL

