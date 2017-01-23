ASEAN ministers agree to boost cruise...

ASEAN ministers agree to boost cruise tourism

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

File picture: A couple walks past Carnival Asia's Costa Atlantica at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore. SINGAPORE: ASEAN tourism ministers this week outlined their strategic plans for the next few years after at the annual ASEAN Tourism Forum in Singapore, agreeing to develop a Joint Declaration on Cruise Tourism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
News Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Christaliban 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,207,114

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC