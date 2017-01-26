Alonto wants Tawi-Tawi as economic free zone

Mindanao Development Authority chair Abdul Khayr Alonto has vowed that they will develop Tawi-Tawi as an economic free zone that will transform the island into an investment destination with a thriving tourism industry. Alonto said during "Wednesday's at Habi at Kape" at the Abreeza of the Ayala Malls that he envisions Tawi-Tawi as the "next Singapore," a nation branded as one of Asia's miracle economies.

