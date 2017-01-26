Alonto wants Tawi-Tawi as economic fr...

Alonto wants Tawi-Tawi as economic free zone

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MindaNews

Mindanao Development Authority chair Abdul Khayr Alonto has vowed that they will develop Tawi-Tawi as an economic free zone that will transform the island into an investment destination with a thriving tourism industry. Alonto said during "Wednesday's at Habi at Kape" at the Abreeza of the Ayala Malls that he envisions Tawi-Tawi as the "next Singapore," a nation branded as one of Asia's miracle economies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MindaNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... (Jul '16) Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
News Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Christaliban 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,850 • Total comments across all topics: 278,307,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC