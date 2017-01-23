Airbus expects more A350 training dem...

Airbus expects more A350 training demand at Singapore facility

7 hrs ago Read more: Flight Global

Airbus is expecting more demand for A350 training at its facility in Singapore, as Asia Pacific gears up to take more deliveries of the type in the coming years. The Airbus Asia Training Centre , has also seen its airline customers grow from 17 when it first opened last April, to 28 today, its general manager Yann Lardet tells reporters at a briefing.

