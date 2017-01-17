2 new High Court judges appointed

2 new High Court judges appointed

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Judicial Commissioners See Kee Oon and Chua Lee Ming have been appointed High Court judges with effect from Jan 31. SINGAPORE: Judicial Commissioners See Kee Oon and Chua Lee Ming have been appointed High Court judges, the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release on Thursday . Their appointments, which were made by President Tony Tan Keng Yam on the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, will take effect on Jan 31. Both judges will be sworn in on Feb 1. With the appointments, the Supreme Court will have a total of 16 Judges , nine Judicial Commissioners, five Senior Judges and 12 International Judges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
News Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Christaliban 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,666 • Total comments across all topics: 278,040,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC