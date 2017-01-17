2 new High Court judges appointed

Judicial Commissioners See Kee Oon and Chua Lee Ming have been appointed High Court judges with effect from Jan 31. SINGAPORE: Judicial Commissioners See Kee Oon and Chua Lee Ming have been appointed High Court judges, the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release on Thursday . Their appointments, which were made by President Tony Tan Keng Yam on the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, will take effect on Jan 31. Both judges will be sworn in on Feb 1. With the appointments, the Supreme Court will have a total of 16 Judges , nine Judicial Commissioners, five Senior Judges and 12 International Judges.

