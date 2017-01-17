2,400 Marine Parade households receiv...

2,400 Marine Parade households receive food donations, as 50 rental flats get cleaned

Sunday Jan 15

More than 50 rental flats in Marine Parade GRC got spring-cleaned on Sunday , while 2,400 households got donated food. This One Community Day event saw over 700 volunteers this year - almost five times the 151 volunteers when the event was launched in 2011.

Chicago, IL

