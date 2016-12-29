What price Malaysia's trust deficit?
The lack of excitement over massive infrastructure projects and ringgit's plunge are signs of market and ground sentiments The last weeks of December have been busy ones for Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. On Dec 13, Datuk Seri Najib signed the much awaited High Speed Rail agreement with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that will link Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lim Kit Siang.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a...
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ...
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G...
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
|Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC