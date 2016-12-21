Singapore the model for Japan's casin...

Singapore the model for Japan's casino gamble

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Bangkok Post

SINGAPORE: Despite being one of the world's top casino gambling destinations, Singapore is still just a shadow of Macau or Las Vegas, with just two casinos tucked away in sprawling resort facilities that beckon visitors with other delights besides betting. But Japanese officials have been closely studying the Singapore model of casinos as part of integrated resorts, with several government officials visiting in recent years, ahead of the Japanese parliament enacting a law on Thursday to legalise casino gambling.

Chicago, IL

