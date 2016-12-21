Singapore the model for Japan's casino gamble
SINGAPORE: Despite being one of the world's top casino gambling destinations, Singapore is still just a shadow of Macau or Las Vegas, with just two casinos tucked away in sprawling resort facilities that beckon visitors with other delights besides betting. But Japanese officials have been closely studying the Singapore model of casinos as part of integrated resorts, with several government officials visiting in recent years, ahead of the Japanese parliament enacting a law on Thursday to legalise casino gambling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a...
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ...
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G...
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
|Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC