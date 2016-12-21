Singapore sends condolences over Cairo cathedral bombing
The blast, which killed at least 25 people and wounded 49, was the deadliest attack on Egypt's Christian minority in years. Damage from the explosion inside Cairo's Coptic Orthodox Cathedral is seen inside the cathedral in Cairo, Egypt December 11, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a...
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ...
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G...
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
|Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC