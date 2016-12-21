Singapore sends condolences over Cair...

Singapore sends condolences over Cairo cathedral bombing

Wednesday Dec 14

The blast, which killed at least 25 people and wounded 49, was the deadliest attack on Egypt's Christian minority in years. Damage from the explosion inside Cairo's Coptic Orthodox Cathedral is seen inside the cathedral in Cairo, Egypt December 11, 2016.

Chicago, IL

