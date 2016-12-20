Singapore prepares to ring in the New...

Singapore prepares to ring in the New Year

Saturday Dec 31

For the first time, Mediacorp held its countdown party at Suntec City. More than 200 community celebrations also took place in the heartlands.

Chicago, IL

