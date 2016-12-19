Singapore PM shares photos of lunch, ...

Singapore PM shares photos of lunch, durian feast with Duterte on FB

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Manila Bulletin

Durian was the main feature at the luncheon meeting hosted by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at T he Coconut Club in Chinatown, Singapore. Lee also noted that this was his second time in munching durian during the week.

