Singapore PM shares photos of lunch, durian feast with Duterte on FB
Durian was the main feature at the luncheon meeting hosted by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at T he Coconut Club in Chinatown, Singapore. Lee also noted that this was his second time in munching durian during the week.
