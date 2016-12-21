Singapore, Malaysia reaffirm commitment to strengthen relations at 7th Leaders' Retreat
Both leaders also expressed satisfaction at the progress made in bilateral relations since the last Leaders' Retreat held in Singapore on May 5, 2015, they said in a joint statement issued on Tuesday evening . Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong, Malaysian PM Najib Razak speaking at a press conference on the back of the 7th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders' Retreat on Tuesday .
