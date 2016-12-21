Singapore, Malaysia reaffirm commitme...

Singapore, Malaysia reaffirm commitment to strengthen relations at 7th Leaders' Retreat

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Both leaders also expressed satisfaction at the progress made in bilateral relations since the last Leaders' Retreat held in Singapore on May 5, 2015, they said in a joint statement issued on Tuesday evening . Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong, Malaysian PM Najib Razak speaking at a press conference on the back of the 7th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders' Retreat on Tuesday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
News Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Christaliban 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,360 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,235

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC