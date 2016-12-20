Singapore condemns 'senseless act of violence' in Berlin: PM Lee

"I am shocked by the vicious attack last night at a Christmas market in one of Berlin's liveliest districts," Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a letter to German Chancellor Angela Merkel. A policeman and firemen stand next to a truck on Dec 20, 2016 at the scene where it crashed into a Christmas market near the Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedaechtniskirche in Berlin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.