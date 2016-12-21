Race for Singapore-KL rail deal to heat up
The race for the multi-billion dollar Malaysia-Singapore high-speed railway project is likely to heat up as the two Southeast Asian countries signed a legally binding contract, Tuesday, to develop the 350km rail link. The formal accord, which came months after a memorandum of understanding was first signed in July, has paved the way for the two countries to shift the project from the planning phase to implementation.
