PM Lee congratulates New Zealand's new PM Bill English
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong highlights both countries' "deep and longstanding friendship", and says he looks forward to working with Mr English to further enhance the partnership between the two economies. Bill English is New Zealand's prime minister after the surprise resignation of predecessor John Key.
