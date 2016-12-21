Ministry of Health seeking feedback on enhancing ElderShield
A committee formed by the Ministry of Health is tasked with making improvements to the ElderShield insurance scheme and to ensure that premiums remain affordable for all Singaporeans as benefits improve. SINGAPORE: A series of public consultations will take place from January to June to seek Singaporeans' view and suggestions on enhancing ElderShield, announced the Ministry of Health on Monday .
