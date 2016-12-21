Ministry of Health seeking feedback o...

Ministry of Health seeking feedback on enhancing ElderShield

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

A committee formed by the Ministry of Health is tasked with making improvements to the ElderShield insurance scheme and to ensure that premiums remain affordable for all Singaporeans as benefits improve. SINGAPORE: A series of public consultations will take place from January to June to seek Singaporeans' view and suggestions on enhancing ElderShield, announced the Ministry of Health on Monday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
News Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Christaliban 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,485 • Total comments across all topics: 277,443,120

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC