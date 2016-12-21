Malaysia, Singapore to call joint tender on high-speed rail link in Q4 2017
Dec 13 Malaysia and Singapore will call a joint tender to build a high-speed rail system linking the neighbours in the final quarter of next year, their prime ministers said on Tuesday. Firms from China, Japan, South Korea and Europe are among those to have expressed interest in the project, planned to cut travel time between Singapore and the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur to 90 minutes by 2026, versus four hours by road now.
