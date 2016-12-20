Low-Power Wireless Communication Circ...

Low-Power Wireless Communication Circuits and Systems: 60GHz and ...

Presents an overview of the 60 GHz communication system and technology by emphasizing on the method to meet low-cost and extremely high-data-rate wireless communication link requirements for both indoor and outdoor data transfer applications Addresses in depth technical issues, limitations, considerations, and challenges facing integrated circuit and system designers in designing high-speed wireless communication systems from the silicon perspectives Illustrates fundamental principles and concepts and covers various transceiver architectures, circuit techniques, and configurations that serve to fill the gap between traditional radio frequency and MMW IC designs The increasing demand for extremely high-data-rate communications has urged researchers to develop new communication systems.

