'Hump' flight re-creation was action-packed

A restored military transport plane re-creating the famed "Hump" route of World War II had to fly through some tense moments - about three months' worth. "We were about halfway to Guilin, over the ocean an hour and a half out of Bali on the way to Malaysia when we blew a cylinder off the left engine, resulting in a fire in that engine," said Larry Jobe, president of the Flying Tiger Historical Organization , the California-based nonprofit group that conceived the Hump flight.

