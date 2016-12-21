High Bridge Under Johor Bahru-Singapo...

High Bridge Under Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS To Be Finalised Next Year

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

A high bridge linking Malaysia and Singapore under the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System link project is among key areas of agreement reached at the seventh Malaysia-Singapore leaders' retreat here. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said the bridge solution and the RTS, to improve connectivity and reduce congestion at border crossings, would be finalised by the two countries by the end of next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
News Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Christaliban 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,360 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,283

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC