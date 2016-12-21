High Bridge Under Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS To Be Finalised Next Year

A high bridge linking Malaysia and Singapore under the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System link project is among key areas of agreement reached at the seventh Malaysia-Singapore leaders' retreat here. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said the bridge solution and the RTS, to improve connectivity and reduce congestion at border crossings, would be finalised by the two countries by the end of next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.