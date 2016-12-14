Duterte to discuss trade, investment ...

Duterte to discuss trade, investment with Singapore leaders

Wednesday Dec 14

The Philippines and Singapore are expected to discuss increasing the level of trade and investments between the countries during President Rodrigo R. Duterte's two-day state visit. Duterte is scheduled to arrive Thursday, Dec. 15, and will meet with President Tony Tan Keng Yam, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Singaporean businessmen.

Chicago, IL

