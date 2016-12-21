Durian diplomacy: PM Lee hosts Philip...

Durian diplomacy: PM Lee hosts Philippine President Duterte to lunch

Mr Duterte and Mr Lee capped off their nasi lemak meal with "some excellent D13 and Mao Shan Wang durians", said the Singapore Prime Minister. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at The Coconut Club, with Mr Alun Zhou, who imported the durians tried by the two leaders.

Chicago, IL

