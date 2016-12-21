Build-to-order flat supply to taper i...

Build-to-order flat supply to taper in 2017: Minister Wong

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Business Times

SINGAPORE'S Housing & Development Board will launch about 17,000 new flats for sale to Singaporeans in 2017, about 5.6 per cent fewer than the 18,000 build-to-order flats launched in 2016. SINGAPORE'S Housing & Development Board will launch about 17,000 new flats for sale to Singaporeans in 2017, about 5.6 per cent fewer than the 18,000 build-to-order flats launched in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a... Oct '16 Ainu 44
News Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ... Aug '16 Ainu 11
News Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G... Aug '16 Bravo Uniform Mike 2
News TPP "politically difficult" in US election year... Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
News Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Mitt s Airtight D... 10
News Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13) Jun '15 HERY 5
News Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Christaliban 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,356 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,311

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC