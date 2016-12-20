Berlin attack, Jakarta arrests a reminder that terrorism is...

Berlin attack, Jakarta arrests a remi...

"While Singaporeans carry on with their lives and festivities, we remember and thank especially, SAF servicemen and women who are on duty to protect us," the Defence Minister wrote in a Facebook post. SINGAPORE: The recent attack at one of Berlin's most-visited Christmas markets and the arrests in Jakarta over a suspected terror plot are reminders that terrorism is a "clear and present danger", said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Friday .

