'A robust friendship anchored in a shared vision':...
The two leaders agreed that that there was room to further broaden and deepen bilateral relations, including strengthening security cooperation. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte shakes hands with Singapore President Tony Tan after a welcoming ceremony at Istana presidential palace in Singapore on December 15, 2016.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scope to upgrade Singapore-Japan air services a...
|Oct '16
|Ainu
|44
|Singapore-KL high speed rail: Full speed ahead ...
|Aug '16
|Ainu
|11
|Michelle Obama wears gown by Brandon Maxwell, G...
|Aug '16
|Bravo Uniform Mike
|2
|TPP "politically difficult" in US election year...
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Singapore Tells Foreign Firms Not to Back Gay R... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|10
|Philippines ready for ASEAN community by 2015, ... (Oct '13)
|Jun '15
|HERY
|5
|Singapore's annual 'Pink Dot' gay rights rally ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Christaliban
|2
