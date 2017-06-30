Graffiti artist brings joy to Africa
Many people wouldn't think of graffiti as Hastings' proudest export but in March this year one of the town's spray can artists brought joy to an African country rebuilding from civil war. After Aaron Hosannah organised a St Leonards hip hop festival with Valona Taylor from Sierra Leone, she invited him to organise a public arts mural in the country's capital Freetown.
