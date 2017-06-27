You are a pathological liar - " Delay tells Vicky Zugah

Radio and TV show host, Deloris Frimpong Manso, known in showbiz as Delay has slammed actress Vicky Zugah for lying to Ghanaians about her ex-boyfriends. According to Delay, Vicky Zugah is a pathological liar and a "hypocrite" because when she says something in the past she later pretends she's unaware of the situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.