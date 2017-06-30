West Africa integration must be people-led - " Umaru Fofana
The BBC's renowned West Africa reporter, Umaru Fofana, believes West African countries must do more to ensure that the integration of the sub-region is not just between governments, but also citizens of their respective nations. Speaking on Citi FM's Eyewitness News, Umaru Fofana, a Sierra Leone national, stressed that, integration efforts had to be "deliberately people-led".
