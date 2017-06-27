Thirteen Nominations Sent to the Sena...

Thirteen Nominations Sent to the Senate Today

Maria E. Brewer, of Indiana, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Sierra Leone. John P. Desrocher, of New York, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

