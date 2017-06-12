Novel retinal lesion seen in some ebola survivors

A small percentage of Ebola virus disease survivors have a novel retinal lesion, according to research published in the July issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Emerging Infectious Diseases . Paul J. Steptoe, M.B.Ch.B., from the University of Liverpool in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a case-control study in Freetown, Sierra Leone, to examine ocular signs in survivors of EVD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.