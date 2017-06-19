Emerg Infect Dis. 2017;23 :1102-1109. https://dx.doi.org/10.3201/eid2307.161608 Steptoe PJ, Scott JT, Baxter JM, et al. Novel Retinal Lesion in Ebola Survivors, Sierra Leone, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.