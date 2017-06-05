Ebola nurse Pauline Cafferkey in Sierra Leone return for fundraising run
A nurse who survived after contracting the killer Ebola virus in Sierra Leone has returned from an "emotional" fundraising trip to the country. Pauline Cafferkey met Ebola orphans and survivors as she completed a 10k run with British charity Street Child to help raise funds.
