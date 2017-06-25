Canberra hosts Refugee Week World Cup for asylum seekers and immigrants
Refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants from across the ACT and nearby NSW, including a Somali team from Cooma, faced off in a soccer "world cup" in Belconnen on Sunday.
